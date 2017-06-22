New Iranian customers reach deals with Airbus on 73 aircraft

2017-06-22 13:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Airbus has announced new deals with Iran on the sidelines of the 52nd Le Bourget Paris Air Show, reassuring its commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and associated rules.

According to the European aircraft manufacturer, Zagros Airlines as well as Iran Airtour Airlines agreed on Thursday to acquire a total of 73 aircraft.

Zagros Airlines

Zagros Airlines, one of the leading domestic airlines in Iran, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus for the acquisition of 28 new aircraft, covering 20 A320neo and 8 A330neo aircraft, the French aircraft manufacturer said in a statement.

The commitment was signed at the 52nd Le Bourget Paris Air Show by Seyed Abdolreza Mousavi, Zagros Airlines CEO, and Fabrice Bregier, Airbus COO and President for Commercial Aircraft.

According to the statement, to date Zagros Airlines is the largest domestic single-aisle Airbus operator in Iran with 11 A320ceo family aircraft.

Iran Airtour Airlines

On the same day, Airbus said the Tehran-based Iran Airtour Airlines has also become the French aircraft manufacturer’s newest customer for the A320neo family after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 aircraft at the Paris Air Show.

Airbus assured that the MoUs are contingent upon all necessary approvals, including those from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Airbus will continue to act in full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and associated rules.

The Middle Eastern country’s flag carrier, Iran Air, has already ordered 100 Airbus and 80 Boeing planes since Tehran concluded the JCPOA with the world powers in 2015.

Over the recent months, Iran has taken delivery of three Airbus and four ATR aircraft.

In order to renew its aviation fleet, Iran requires 500 new aircraft in the next 10 years.