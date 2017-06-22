President: Azerbaijan, Moldova have common approaches to current events

Today’s exchange of views shows that there are many common features in approaches and assessments of Azerbaijan and Moldova with regard to current events, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during an expanded meeting with Moldovan President Igor Dodon in Baku June 22.



Having greeted the distinguished guest, President Aliyev noted that he is very pleased with the visit of the Moldovan president and the delegation accompanying him to Azerbaijan.



“We have already exchanged views on important issues of bilateral relations, regional issues. Today we continue our work in an expanded format. I am confident that this visit will be a very important step in strengthening our cooperation, we are interested in it. There is a very big potential for that,” said President Aliyev.



Of course, today a good basis is laid for the dynamic development of bilateral relations, said the head of state.



President Aliyev noted that it is needed to give dynamics to the Azerbaijan-Moldova relations both in the sphere of political dialogue, and in the trade and economic fields.



“There is potential, and we know what issues need to be addressed. I think that following the visit all the necessary instructions will be given to relevant state structures in order to determine a plan of measures for each area, and to implement it,” added the Azerbaijani president.