Red Bull pilots to try to break speed record at F1 Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, pilots of the Red Bull Racing F1 team, say breaking the Baku city circuit speed record in 2017 will be difficult, but they will try to do it.

This year, the Formula 1 cars are wider and speedier in the turns, but slower in the straight parts of the circuit due to the big downforce, they told a press conference in Baku prior to the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Baku city circuit has sections with very narrow turns, where it is just impossible to speed up much, while on the straight road it won’t be that easy to break the record, according to them.

The drivers added they look forward to the start of the race.

The speed record at the Formula 1 Baku city circuit belongs to Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas.

The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held in Baku on June 23-25.