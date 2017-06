Unfinished hospital on fire in Ankara

2017-06-22 15:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A fire broke out in one of unfinished hospitals in Turkey’s capital of Ankara, the country’s media reported June 22.

Reportedly, brigades of firefighters are working at the site.

The rescuers are trying to evacuate the construction workers who are currently in the building of the hospital.

The causes of the fire are unknown.