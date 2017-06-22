Igor Dodon: Specific projects to be considered for better co-op with Azerbaijan

2017-06-22 15:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

President of Moldova Igor Dodon has said specific projects will be considered for more active cooperation with Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks in Baku June 22 at a meeting in an expanded format with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The Moldovan president noted that he is very glad to have this meeting held at a high level.

“We have just been reminiscing that we have not met in the last 8-10 years. It is therefore very important that today, we will give a new momentum to our bilateral relations at the highest political level,” he said.

“There was a very long pause in the work of the intergovernmental commission as well. I have experience in managing an intergovernmental commission,” Igor Dodon said, adding he headed the Moldovan side in the Azerbaijani-Moldovan intergovernmental commission for a few years.

“We have a very big potential and I really hope that following the high-level meeting, we will also give a new momentum to the work of the intergovernmental commission in the near future.”

President of Moldova expressed hope that a meeting of the two countries’ ministers will be held this year in order to consider directly the specific projects and steps to cooperate more actively.

“We certainly have positive dynamics in trade – there was a growth by more than 30 percent last year, but the volume of about $5 million is a too small volume. I hope that in the framework of the intergovernmental commission, we will also be able to arrange a visit of our entrepreneurs here, in Baku, for them to meet with their potential partners,” Igor Dodon added.