Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Moldova outline ways for further joint activities

2017-06-22 15:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

The visit of the Moldovan president is a very important event in bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev while making statements for press in Baku.

Following the meeting in an expanded format, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon made press statements on June 22.

President Aliyev expressed confidence that President Dodon’s visit will give a good momentum to dynamic development of the Azerbaijan-Moldova relations.

“Today we discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest and outlined the ways for further joint activities,” noted the Azerbaijani president.

Azerbaijanand Moldova will continue to strengthen political relations and joint active work at international structures, said President Aliyev.

He noted that the Moldovan president’s visit is an indicator of mutual respect and mutual interest between the two countries.

“I would also like to note that the official visit of President of Moldova Mr. Dodon to Azerbaijan is one of his first official visits, and that he came to our country, we regard as a sign of respect for Azerbaijan. Today we have also discussed very widely the issues related to trade and economic cooperation. There is good potential,” added the president.

Relevant instructions have already been given to the two countries’ structures in order to accelerate the process of coordinating issues related to the increase in the Azerbaijan-Moldova trade turnover, said President Aliyev.

“To do this, we expect that a joint intergovernmental commission, which hasn’t been meeting for a long time, to meet soon,” added the Azerbaijani president.

During the commission’s meeting, important issues will be discussed on how to increase the mutual trade, said Ilham Aliyev.

The president said that the commission will further discuss the investment opportunities, and infrastructure projects, in which the two countries’ companies can jointly participate.

“In other words, these issues are also of great importance, because today’s level of trade and economic relations, of course, can’t satisfy us. We know that there is a much bigger potential,” noted the president. “Meanwhile, the cooperation in the field of energy and transport has great prospects. We realize many transport and energy projects in Azerbaijan, which have exceeded the borders of our country, and it would be interesting to cooperate with the Moldovan partners in this direction.”

“Today we also discussed the issues of interregional relations. We have already outlined here the concrete steps to structure or formalize interregional relations between various regions of our countries,” said President Aliyev.

He added that the two sides also discussed the issues related to humanitarian cooperation.

“The president of Moldova told me that yesterday he met with representatives of the Moldovan community in Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani diaspora in Moldova operates very actively, and I am grateful to the president for the attention shown to them. This is also an important factor in bilateral relations,” said the head of state.

The Azerbaijani president thanked the Moldovan president for the visit and wished him and the friendly people of Moldova further success and prosperity.