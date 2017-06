Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Moldova outline ways for further joint activities (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

The visit of the Moldovan president is a very important event in bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev while making statements for press in Baku.

Following the meeting in an expanded format, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon made press statements on June 22.

President Aliyev expressed confidence that President Dodon’s visit will give a good momentum to dynamic development of the Azerbaijan-Moldova relations.

“Today we discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest and outlined the ways for further joint activities,” noted the Azerbaijani president.

Azerbaijan and Moldova will continue to strengthen political relations and joint active work at international structures, said President Aliyev.

He noted that the Moldovan president’s visit is an indicator of mutual respect and mutual interest between the two countries.

“I would also like to note that the official visit of President of Moldova Mr. Dodon to Azerbaijan is one of his first official visits, and that he came to our country, we regard as a sign of respect for Azerbaijan. Today we have also discussed very widely the issues related to trade and economic cooperation. There is good potential,” added the president.

Relevant instructions have already been given to the two countries’ structures in order to accelerate the process of coordinating issues related to the increase in the Azerbaijan-Moldova trade turnover, said President Aliyev.

“To do this, we expect that a joint intergovernmental commission, which hasn’t been meeting for a long time, to meet soon,” added the Azerbaijani president.

