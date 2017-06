Moldovan president pays respect to Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Moldovan President Igor Dodon has today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of the national leader, Heydar Aliyev.

The Moldovan president also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.