Swiss accuracy in logistics of eastern countries: AsstrA strengthens its position in the Asian market

2017-06-22 15:31 | www.trend.az | 0

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG is an international transport and logistics holding company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. It is an acknowledged expert in the field of transport and logistics with an impeccable reputation and more than 20 years of experience in the international cargo transportation sector. Favorably standing out among its competitors, the company offers its customers optimal and efficient logistics solutions at attractive prices.

Customers and their individual requirements stand at the core of the company’s policy. The possibility of getting a whole range of transportation and logistics services from a single operator makes the company attractive for customers. Along with the high-level service, AsstrA offers convenient delivery schemes, including international door-to-door transport.

The package of services includes import and export support, cargo insurance, project logistics, trade, warehousing and customs services of the highest level. Introduction of innovations, strict observance of the rules of international cargo transportation and cargo safety guarantee give our company undeniable advantages.

Currently, AsstrA operates in 16 countries of Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States and Asia. Building on many years of experience in the field of logistics, the company is strengthening its position in the markets of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Iran. Business in these regions is gaining momentum: the largest international companies are claiming to enter the market and reveal their strategic plans. The expansion of our presence in the Asian market is conditioned by the great demand for international cargo transportation services.

We have established departments for Asia in order to meet the individual needs of our customers and ensure a high quality of services. The company opened its office in Turkey’s Istanbul city in late 2016. Its representatives in Baku, Ashgabat and Tehran are working successfully. All AsstrA specialists are familiar with the particularities of business in these regions. The company offers ready-made industry solutions and proven schemes of work to its customers.

Our advantage is that we work without taking into account time zones. Our specialists are in touch with the customers 24 hours a day and seven days a week. At the same time, we speak different languages, including the language of the country where we work. This allows us to be fast in decision-making, promptly perform our tasks and inform the customers all around the world.

Our goal is to find the most advantageous option of delivery for the customer and develop an optimal and profitable route. For this purpose, we closely cooperate with the customer and study the cargo requirements and particularities. If necessary, we select alternative transport solutions or combined schemes of cargo transportation by different types of transport.

The company's philosophy is to render services of Swiss quality even under the conditions of the unpredictable global economy. The company deals with the most difficult tasks thanks to a close partnership with the world’s reliable transport companies. Putting forward unique offers in the sphere of logistics, AsstrA plans to boost the turnover in the Asian market by at least 40 percent in 2017, as compared to 2016.

Azerbaijan is a major political player in the region. It is considered one of the most influential states with a great economic potential. Today, the country is a respectable importer and exporter of investments, consumer goods, natural resources and minerals.

Cross-border trade in Azerbaijan is growing faster than the world average, which makes its markets attractive for international logistics companies.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover increased by 15.4 percent in 2015, as compared to the same period in 2014 and stood at $7.7 billion, according to analysts. The country carried out trade operations with 126 countries around the world.

Foreign trade results:

Export – $4.3 billion (up by 12.4 percent)

Import – $3.4 billion (up by 23.4 percent)

Foreign trade surplus – $867.2 million

Top import products included vehicles, spare parts (23.6 percent of import), machinery and equipment, electrical equipment, equipment and spare parts (21.1 percent), ferrous metals and products made of ferrous metals (16.3 percent), food products (12 percent) and others.

Azerbaijan continues to increase the volume of imports and exports. The country launches new strategic projects. Taking into account all factors, AsstrA improves its logistics solutions on the market routes. Today, we offer the best solutions known as "from door to door" for transportation of any types of cargo by all types of transport, both to Azerbaijan and beyond.

Air transportation to / from Azerbaijan is concentrated in Baku Cargo Terminal at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Railway transportation is carried out via the GUAM and North-South transport corridors.

Road transport to Azerbaijan runs through border crossings Boyuk Kesik on the border with Georgia, Samur on border with Russia, Sadarak village, Julfa city, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the border with Turkey and Iran, Astara, Bilasuvar and Julfa on the border with Iran.

Maritime transportation to Azerbaijan is successfully carried out by our company through the ports of Baku and Alat to /from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Iran and Russia. Georgian ports of Poti and Batumi are used by AsstrA specialists when organizing combined schemes to deliver goods using several types of transportation, for example, maritime and road, or maritime and rail.

AsstrA is a time-tested reliable partner. Hundreds of major projects implemented by the company are a proof of its professionalism. Its membership in such reputable international organizations as the Association of International Road Carriers (ASMAP), International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) is another factor proving that. The company has ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 certificates. Positive feedback and gratitude from regular customers from various regions and sectors of the world economy shows the high quality of services rendered by the company.

