Gazprom expects 2017 average oil price to hit $48

2017-06-22 15:44 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Elena Kosolapova– Trend:

Russian Gazprom expects that average oil price will be $48 in 2017, RIA Novosti reported.

This price is envisaged by the company’s budget plan for 2017, according to the company’s presentation.

In 2016 Gazprom’s budget plan envisaged oil price at $42 per barrel.

This is while on June 22 the price of Brent oil August futures has increased by 0.62 percent to $45.1 per barrel as of 7:13 AM EDT (UTC – 4).

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) August futures has grown by 0.4 percent and stood at $42.7 per barrel as of 7:13 AM EDT.

Follow the author on Twitter: @E_Kosolapova