Belgian senator may become persona non grata in Azerbaijan

2017-06-22 17:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Belgian senator, member of the Flemish Parliament Joris Poschet may be included in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s list of people declared personae non gratae, for illegally visiting the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia, said Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev.

Joris Poschet, being in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, met with representatives of the illegal regime created in occupied Azerbaijani territories, according to Armenian media outlets.

“Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry is examining the information on Belgian politician’s illegal visit to the Azerbaijani lands, and afterwards he may be included in the ministry’s list of people declared personae non gratae,” Hajiyev told Trend.

Visits to Nagorno-Karabakh and other Armenian-occupied regions of Azerbaijan, uncoordinated with the Azerbaijani side, are deemed illegal and the names of the visitors are included in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s list of people declared personae non gratae.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.