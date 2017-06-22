Alexander Lapshin’s trial scheduled for June 30

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Samir Ali – Trend:

A trial on Alexander Lapshin, detained in Azerbaijan, is scheduled for June 30.

This decision was made in the Baku Grave Crimes Court June 22, where a hearing on Lapshin’s case was held.

The hearing was held under chairmanship of Judge Alovsat Abbasov.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and had a criminal collusion with Armenians in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012. On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.