North Korea conducts rocket engine test

2017-06-23 05:03 | www.trend.az | 1

North Korea has carried out a new test of a rocket engine, Sputnik reported citing US media.

The tested engine can be potentially used on intercontinental ballistic missiles, Fox News reported citing US officials.

While it's not immediately clear what the outcome of the test was, North Korea has long harbored ambitions to build and maintain a credible nuclear weapon arsenal for deterrence or to strike North America. US officials believe the test was done to see how the smallest stage of a three-stage intercontinental ballistic missile would work.

The engine test is the first since March, when North Korea executed three such rocket tests, Fox News reported.

The procedure was carried out in Yun Song.

To date, North Korea has tested their missile and rocket technology at a torrid pace this year. Sputnik reported on June 12 that "North Korea is likely to keep lobbing missiles off the Korean Peninsula, about every two weeks for the rest of the year," referring to a study by the Korea Economic Institute of America.