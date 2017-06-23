Magnitude 6.8 earthquake recorded off Guatemalan coast

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit off Guatemala’s Pacific coast Thursday, shaking much of the country and neighboring El Salvador, Associated Press reported.

Officials said four people were injured and only minor damage was reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 6:31 a.m. quake was centered about 24 miles (38 kilometers) southwest of Puerto San Jose and 6 miles (10 kilometers) below the surface.

People in El Salvador fled into the streets.

The spokesman for Guatemala’s national disaster agency, Julio Sanchez, said there were four reported injuries and some damage to infrastructure.

The agency and local news media published images of damage to some adobe-walled homes, cracks in buildings and small landslides that spilled onto roads.