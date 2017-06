Blast near police office kills 5, injures 14 in northwest Pakistan

A powerful blast outside the office of police inspector general in the city of Quetta in northwestern Pakistan has killed at least five people and injured 14, Geo TV reported.

Police immediately cordoned off the area on the Gulistan Road. There are teams of rescue workers attending to those affected on the spot. Four injured have been taken to hospital in critical condition.