UN report notes falling fertility rate in Iran

2017-06-23 10:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:A recent UN report suggests that Iran is among the ten most aging populous countries in the world."More and more countries now have fertility rates below the level required for the replacement of successive generations (roughly 2.1 births per woman), and some have been in this situation for several decades," the report by the Department of Economic and Social Affairs' Population Division said.During 2010-2015, fertility was below the replacement level in 83 countries comprising 46 percent of the world’s population."The ten most populous countries in this group are China, the United States of America, Brazil, the Russian Federation, Japan, Viet Nam, Germany, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Thailand, and the United Kingdom (in order of population size)," the report added.In recent years, fertility has declined in nearly all regions of the world. Even in Africa, where fertility levels are the highest of any region, total fertility has fallen from 5.1 births per woman in 2000-2005 to 4.7 in 2010-2015.The report highlights that a reduction in the fertility level results not only in a slower pace of population growth but also in an older population.Compared to 2017, the number of persons aged 60 or above is expected to more than double by 2050 and to more than triple by 2100, rising from 962 million globally in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050 and 3.1 billion in 2100.