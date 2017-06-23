EU: Karabakh conflict’s escalation – reminder of unsustainable status quo

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

The recent violations of ceasefire on the front line of the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region are “a stark reminder that the status quo is unsustainable”, EU Foreign Affairs Spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said in a June 22 statement.

The EU expects “deescalation and restraint in deeds as well as in words”, added Kocijancic.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.