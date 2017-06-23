Quds Day rallies start in Iran

2017-06-23 10:29 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Emil Ilgar - Trend:

Iranian people started the Quds Day rallies, IRNA reported on June 23.

"People in large groups of tens of thousands in Tehran in more than 800 cities started rallies in the morning, carrying placards and chanting slogans against Israel.

Back in 1979, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan was designated by the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khomeini, as Quds Day to mobilize Muslims worldwide in support of Palestinians and against Israel.