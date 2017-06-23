AZ EN RU TR

State-owned Azer Turk Bank to operate on weekend

2017-06-23 10:34 | www.trend.az | 0

In order to provide high quality banking services to the guests and participants of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Azer Turk Bank “Baku” branch, located at 28 May str. 64/75, will serve customers full-time work day on June 24 and 25.

More information about the state-owned Bank, its service network, products and services is available at www.azerturkbank.az, the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks or at (012) 945 Call Center.

