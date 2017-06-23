Costa Rican FM to mull development of ties with Baku

2017-06-23 10:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica Manuel Gonzalez Sanz is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend June 23.

The Costa Rican foreign minister is expected to meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials.

The sides will discuss the prospects of development of the Azerbaijan-Costa Rica relations.

Azerbaijan’s FM paid an official visit to Costa Rica in early June.