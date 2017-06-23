4th Caspian Forum on energy kicks off in Baku

2017-06-23

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The 4th Caspian forum on energy ‘Offshore Integrated Project Management & Methods of Production Enhancement of Oil & Gas’, organized by KTIB group of companies kicked off in Baku June 23.

The event will focus on such topics as offshore integrated project management and methods of production enhancement of oil and gas.

The main themes of discussions include drilling of offshore wells in Azerbaijan, subsea safety systems, optimizing oil and gas production and others.

The forum is attended by Business Development Manager at Halliburton Steven Hinnant, Vice President of Bahar Energy Alexandr Wills and other officials.

KTIB group of companies, which was established in Baku in 2005, provides variety of effective solutions for provision of a wide range of needs in the oil and gas industry of Russia, CIS countries and the Middle East.