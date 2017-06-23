OPEC oil price drops

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $42.58 a barrel on June 22, compared with $43.14 the previous day, the cartel said in a message.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

This is while oil prices are rising on June 24. The price for August futures of Brent oil has increased by 0.22 percent to $45.32 per barrel as of 3:36 EDT (UTC-4).The price for August futures of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has increased by 0.19 percent and stood at $42.82 per barrel as of 3:36 EDT (UTC-4).