India interested to enhance agricultural co-op with Azerbaijan

2017-06-23 12:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

India is interested to enhance cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of agriculture, Indian Ambassador to Baku Sanjay Rana said, Indian Embassy said in a message June 23.

He made such a statement at the meeting with five representatives of the Azerbaijan Rural Investment Project of the Agriculture Ministry who recently visited India to study India’s experience in livelihood and infrastructure development.

Rana offered to support a visit of Indian agricultural experts to Azerbaijan and participation of Azerbaijani professionals in fully funded training courses in India under the Indian Technical Economic Cooperation (ITEC). He informed that in recent years more than 120 Azerbaijani government officials and professionals have participated in various technical courses at top-class institutions in India under the ITEC Programme.

Ambassador emphasized that India was committed to develop a strong, vibrant and mutually beneficial partnership with Azerbaijan in all fields and growth in bilateral trade and cooperation.

The Azerbaijan Rural Investment Project team visited India on a study tour during April-May 2017 arranged by the World Bank. They visited several projects across India, including the largest Indian dairy cooperative in Amul; women’s banks which provide an improved access to finance, insurance, pension and other services, and knowledge on financial literacy to a large number of women; and community projects for sustainable management of water. They also saw the use of nano-technology developed by Indian specialists to build the intra and inter village roads in Gujarat and recycling process of waste plastic material in Punjab to reduce amount of bitumen used in road making.

Azerbaijani team emphasized that their study tour to India was productive and would contribute to the development of cooperation in agriculture.