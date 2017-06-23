Uzbekistan to provide aid to victims of Kazakhstan road accident

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 23

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

The Consular Department of Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry and the country’s Embassy in Kazakhstan are taking measures to establish the identity and provide the necessary assistance to the victims of the road accident in Kazakhstan, the Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a message.

The accident occurred in the Akmola Region of Kazakhstan on June 22. A bus heading from Shymkent to Volgograd overturned and as a result of the accident, nine citizens of Uzbekistan were killed.

In total, the bus was transporting 52 people, including 50 citizens of Uzbekistan. Eighteen out of 17 citizens of Uzbekistan and a citizen of Kazakhstan were hospitalized.