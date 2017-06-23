Halliburton hopes for further success in Azerbaijan

2017-06-23

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The US Halliburton company considers itself a preferred provider of oilfield services in Azerbaijan, said Steven Hinnant, Business Development Manager of the company.

He made the remarks at the 4th Caspian forum ‘Offshore Integrated Project Management & Methods of Production Enhancement of Oil & Gas’ in Baku June 23.

"In Azerbaijan, we render a full range of services, including cementing, production enhancement solutions, pipeline services, as well as drilling and production optimization software and so on," added Hinnant.

He pointed out that Halliburton hopes for continuation of successful work in Azerbaijan, especially within the cooperation with the country's state oil company SOCAR and KTIB group of companies.



Halliburton Co renders services in oil and gas production sphere worldwide. Currently, the company operates in over 80 countries and has hundreds of subsidiaries and branches all around the world.