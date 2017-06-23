Airfare of Buta Airways flights to start from 29 euro

Final minimum airfare for all destinations of Azerbaijan’s first low-cost airline - Buta Airways will be only 29 euros one way.

At the first stage, the Airline will operate flights from Baku to Moscow (Vnukovo Airport), Antalya, Kazan, Mineralnye Vody, Kiev, Tbilisi and Tehran. Starting from the winter season (from October 29 this year), cities such as Istanbul and St. Petersburg will be added to the route network of Buta Airways.

The first flight of Buta Airways from Baku to Tbilisi will be operated on September 1.

Air tickets purchased at the minimum "BUDGET" fare will not be subject to refund or exchange. Flights at the "STANDARD" fare can be exchanged or returned with a deduction of 50 percent of its cost.

Being a low-cost airline, Buta Airways will offer additional services such as carriage of baggage, hand luggage, hot onboard meals, as well as seat selection in the airplane on the flights on a paid basis.

Carriage of hand luggage of unlimited weight, with the sum of three dimensions not exceeding 110 cm will cost 25 euros. Carriage of baggage weighing up to 23 kg (inclusive), with the sum of three dimensions not exceeding 158 cm will cost 25 euros. When purchasing baggage on the website or at sales offices in advance it will cost 20 euros.

The airline will provide sandwiches and water free of charge on all flights, hot meals can be pre-ordered during the purchase of the ticket for 7.90 euro. On board the aircraft you can also buy a variety of drinks and cold appetizers.

As additional options on Buta Airways flights comfortable seats will be provided in the aircraft cabin. Seats with extra legroom in the first row and emergency exit will cost 25 euros, priority seats at the front of the cabin - 15 euros. Check-in will be available online on the website and self-service check-in kiosks free of charge. Check-in at the counters at the airport will cost 3 euros.

On Buta Airways flights, inflight magazine of the same name will be distributed free of charge, which will be equally interesting for Azerbaijani citizens, as well as guests and transit passengers traveling through Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The magazine will have information about interesting and unexplored places in our country and abroad, about the national cuisine and how one can spend time in the cites, where the Airline flies.

In the near future, booking of air tickets will start on the website, as well as at the sales offices and official agencies. All payments for the services are made in local currency of the country of departure at the rate of the Central Bank on the day of payment.

Buta Airways is the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, a structural unit of the CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). It was founded in December 2016. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer aircrafts. The Airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.