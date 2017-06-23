Qatar praises Turkey’s position on resolving crisis around country

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Qatar praises Turkey’s position on resolving the crisis around the country, Qatar’s media outlets quoted the country’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani as saying.

Turkey from the very beginning stands for dialogue in resolving the crisis between a number of Arab countries and Qatar, he said.

The foreign minister noted that Qatar should know the reasons of the current crisis in order to solve it.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have not yet filed any official claims against Qatar, said the minister.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, the authorities of Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

