Two pilots out of FIA Formula-2 Practice Session

2017-06-23 12:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Nabil Jeffri, a pilot of Malaysia’s Trident, is out of the Practice Session of the FIA Formula-2 Championship in Baku.

Jeffri’s car suddenly stopped in the middle of the track, after which it was evacuated to the box.

The session continued at 11:30 (UTC+4), but a few minutes later, the car of DAMS pilot Oliver Rowland skidded at the first corner, and crashed into the fence.

The session was again suspended and continued after a short break.

So far, the best time belongs to the Russian Time pilot, Luca Ghiotto – 1: 55.320.

Practice Session of the FIA Formula 2 Championship kicked off in Baku June 23.

Twenty drivers representing 10 teams are taking part in the competition.

Meanwhile, the eighth round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship – the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start today in Baku.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.



The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).



The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.