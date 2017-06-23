Iran displays missiles in Quds Day rally (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Emil Ilgar - Trend:

Iran displayed ballistic missiles in Quds Day rally.

The surface-to-surface missiles included Zolfaghar (with 2000km range), Qadr (with 700 km range), which the first was used this week to target ISIL in Syria, Tasnim reported.

Iranian people started the Quds Day rallies.

"People in large groups of tens of thousands in Tehran in more than 800 cities started rallies in the morning, carrying placards and chanting slogans against Israel," IRNA reported.

Back in 1979, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan was designated by the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khomeini, as Quds Day to mobilize Muslims worldwide in support of Palestinians and against Israel.