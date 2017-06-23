Best pilots of FIA Formula 2 Practice Session announced

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Nyck de Vries, a pilot of the Pertamina Arden team, showed the best time at the Practice Session of the FIA Formula-2 Championship in Baku.

His result was 1:54.187.

MP Motorsport’s Jordan King came in second (1:54.308), while Russian Time pilot, Luca Ghiotto came in third (1:54.734).

Meanwhile, the eighth round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship – the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start today in Baku.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.



The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).



The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.