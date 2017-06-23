KTIB Holding plans to drill 10 wells at Azerbaijan’s offshore field

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The KTIB Holding plans to drill ten wells in the Western Absheron field in Azerbaijan, said the company’s Vice President Michael Seidov.

He made the remarks at the 4th Annual Caspian Forum “Offshore Integrated Project Management & Methods of Production Enhancement of Oil & Gas” in Baku June 23.

SOCAR TREST is the customer of the project.

Seidov noted that the company plans to carry out directional and sub-horizontal drilling of wells at the field.

The technologies of KTIB, Halliburton Sperry HDBS will be used during the wells’ drilling, noted the vice president.

Moreover, a geophysical survey is planned to be carried out in real time regime at the field, he added.

According to Seidov, as part of the project, the company plans to introduce a new generation of seven-layer well screen of its own design to obtain the planned production rate.

The Western Absheron field is owned by SOCAR’s Absheronneft Oil & Gas Extraction Department. SOCAR-AQS carries out the drilling operations at the field.

