Rouhani: Iran to push ahead despite US pressure

2017-06-23 13:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, June 23

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said his country will not give in to US pressure and continue to go on the path it has chosen.

Speaking as he partook the Shia anti-Israel Quds (Jerusalem) Day rallies, Rouhni made the statement in reaction to a recent US Senate legislation that poses new sanctions on Iran, IRNA news agency reported June 23.

The Senate last week overwhelmingly voted to pose new sanctions on bodies involved in Iran’s missile program, defying UN Resolution 2231 that endorsed Iran’s 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the group 5+1 (the US, UK, France, China, Russia, and Germany) and recognized Iran’s right to build non-nuclear missiles.

Hassan Rouhani added that the rallies depart another message as well, that the Iranian nation is steadfast in its decision to “clear the region of terrorists”.

On June 18, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps launched missiles onto Islamic State (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) terrorist group positions in Syria, killing some 60 terrorists, including some of their ringleaders.