Turkish military base in Qatar exclusively internal issue of sides

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s military base in Qatar is exclusively an internal issue of Ankara and Doha, the Turkish media outlets quoted the country’s Defense Minister Fikri Isik as saying June 23.

Commenting on the information that Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates demanded from Doha to close Turkey’s Al-Rayyan military base in Qatar, Fikri Isik said that no country has the right to interfere in the affairs of other countries.

Currently, there are 113 Turkish servicemen in Qatar, according to the Turkish General Staff.

Meanwhile, there are also five armored vehicles in the Turkish military base in Qatar.

The armed forces of Qatar and Turkey plan to conduct joint military exercises at the end of the month. The Turkish military instructors left for Qatar June 19.

The military agreement between Qatar and Turkey came into force on June 9. The document was signed in Ankara on November 10, 2016.

Earlier, Turkey passed a law on the ratification of the agreement between Turkey and Qatar on the deployment of the Turkish military contingent in Qatar.

The establishment of the Turkish military base in Qatar is stipulated by the agreement on strengthening bilateral cooperation signed by Turkey and Qatar in 2014.

