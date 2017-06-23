Sergio Perez out of F1 free practice session

2017-06-23

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Sergio Perez, a pilot of Force India, is out of the free practice session of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Perez hit the wall at the narrow section at Turn 8 and the session is halted while the track is cleared.

The first free practice session of the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has kicked off in Baku.

Twenty drivers representing 10 teams are taking part in the competition.

Meanwhile, the eighth round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship – the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start today in Baku.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.



The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).



The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.