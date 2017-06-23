Verstappen heads FP1 of Azerbaijan GP

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Max Verstappen, a pilot of Red Bull, led team-mate Daniel Ricciardo during first practice for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Verstappen’s result was 1:44.410, while Ricciardo’s result was 1:44.880.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel came in third – 1:44.967.

The first free practice session of the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was held in Baku June 23.

Twenty drivers representing 10 teams are taking part in the competition.

Meanwhile, the eighth round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship – the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start today in Baku.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.



The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).



The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.