EU to support pension reforms in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

2017-06-23

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The EU will support the reforms regarding the pension provision in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov told reporters in Baku.

He made the remarks June 23 at the presentation of a new twinning project.

“The project consists of four components – creation of electronic audit to enhance supervision over the receipt of social payments, the use of European techniques in forming the budget of the State Social Protection Fund [of Azerbaijan], strategic planning and strengthening of workforce capacity,” Muslumov noted.

He also said that in September, Azerbaijan and the EU will start the implementation of another twinning project, which will strengthen the capacity of Azerbaijani employment agencies.

The project for the support of reforms in the Azerbaijani pension system will be implemented within two years.

It will be carried out by the EU, together with France’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, Ministry of Labour, Employment, Vocational Training and Social Dialogue, as well as the French agency Expertise France.

The project cost is estimated at 1.2 million euros.