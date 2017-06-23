Costa Rica to open embassy in Azerbaijan

2017-06-23 16:54 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

Costa Rica is opening an embassy in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said June 23.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica Manuel Gonzalez Sanz, who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan, today introduced the head of the diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction with development of Azerbaijan-Costa Rica ties and the level of political dialogue and understanding between the countries.

Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov noted that his visit to Costa Rica in early June 2017 and the political consultations held then will contribute to the development of cooperation between the two countries.

He also hailed the decision of Costa Rica’s government to establish an embassy in Baku.

The foreign ministers reiterated support of Azerbaijan and Costa Rica for territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of the two countries, and noted the inadmissibility of changing the internationally recognized borders through the use of military force.

The sides also mulled the prospects of Azerbaijan-Costa Rica cooperation in trade, tourism, logistics and other fields.