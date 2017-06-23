Russia starts laying of Turkish Stream deep-water part

By Elena Kosolapova

Russia starts laying of deep-water part of the Turkish Stream pipeline in the Black Sea.

The Turkish Stream is an alternative route for Russian gas supplies to Turkey and further to Europe.

Russian Vladimir Putin gave a symbolic start to the process of joining the shallow and deep-water parts of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline from Pioneering Spirit pipe-laying vessel, , Kremlin’s press-service said in a message.

Pioneering Spirit is one of the largest vessels in the world, capable of laying up to five kilometers of gas pipeline per day at a depth of up to two kilometers. It will lay the deep-water part of the Turkish Stream.

Russia and Turkey signed an intergovernmental agreement on the implementation of the Turkish Stream project in October 2016. The agreement envisages construction of two branches of the main gas pipeline through the Black Sea, the capacity of each branch being 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas.

One branch is meant to supply gas directly to the Turkish market and the other for the supply of gas by transit through Turkey to Europe. Initially, Russia and Turkey planned to build four branches of the pipeline. Russian Gazprom began laying pipes for the Turkish Stream pipeline off the Russian Black Sea coast in early May 2017.

