Iran kills 3 terrorists, arrests 1

2017-06-23 17:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, June 23

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) disbanded a terrorist group in the western province of Kordestan.

During an IRGC operation, three terrorists were killed, one was arrested, and a big amount of weapons and ammunition was seized from them, Fars news agency reported June 23.

The IRGC’s Kordestan Province division announced that the terrorist team had intended to conduct terrorist attacks in the country.

Iran started a forceful round of anti-terror moves in recent weeks after terrorists attacked Iran’s Parliament and Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in Tehran on June 7. The ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attacks.