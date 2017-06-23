Azerbaijan’s Bank of Baku greatly increasing authorized capital

2017-06-23 17:55 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Shareholders of Azerbaijan’s Bank of Baku have decided to increase the bank’s authorized capital by 91 million manats, the bank said in a message June 23.

The decision was made at the general meeting of the bank’s shareholders.

At present, the authorized capital of the bank is 52.87 million manats. After the increase, the bank’s authorized capital will amount to 143.87 million manats.