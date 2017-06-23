Jolyon Palmer out of F1 second free practice session

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Jolyon Palmer, a pilot of Renault, is out of the second free practice session of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Palmer hit the wall at the narrow section at Turn 8, just like Sergio Perez did during the first free practice session.

All the F1 cars returned to the pit lane while the track is being cleared.

Meanwhile, the eighth round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship – the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start today in Baku.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.



The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).



The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.