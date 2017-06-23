Ilham Aliyev opens Internal Troops’ military unit in Shirvan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev today attended the opening of a military unit of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Shirvan.

Minister of Internal Affairs Colonel General Ramil Usubov reported to the head of state. The construction of new buildings in the military unit began in 2012 and was completed this May. The military unit covers a total area of 8.5 hectares. There are headquarters, barracks, a canteen, a medical center and other buildings in the territory of the military unit. The buildings are equipped with the centralized engineering communications, as well as electricity, water, sewage and ventilation systems. There is also a car park, a shooting camp, a guard station, warehouses, and a state-of-the-art bath and laundry complex.

Shooting, communication, tactical preparation, motor vehicle management, organization of road traffic and cooking classes are taught in the training section of the military unit. All classrooms feature necessary equipment and visual aids. Sports facilities are also installed in the courtyard of the military unit. Four-story barracks are planned to be built here.

There is a photo stand in the foyer of the headquarters reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev’s and President Ilham Aliyev’s attention to army building.

The head of state also visited soldiers’ barracks here. He then viewed the Internal Troops’ ammunition and hardware.

President Ilham Aliyev then viewed the 320-seat canteen.

The necessary conditions were created at the state-of-the-art medical center here to provide high quality medical service to servicemen.

Extensive landscaping work was carried out and greenery was created in the territory of the military unit.

