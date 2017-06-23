Verstappen leads FP2 of Azerbaijan F1

2017-06-23 19:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Max Verstappen, a pilot of Red Bull, was in the lead during the second free practice for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Verstappen’s result was 1:43.362.

Valtteri Bottas, the pilot of Mercedes F1 team, came in second – 1:43.462, while Daniel Ricciardo, the second pilot of Red Bull, came in third with the result of 1:43.473.

The eighth round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship – the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started today in Baku.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, are competing on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.



The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).



The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.