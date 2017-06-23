Ilham Aliyev inaugurates RPG ammunition plant in Shirvan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a plant that will produce ammunition for rocket-propelled grenade launchers (RPG) in the city of Shirvan.

The plant of Sharg Production Union of the Ministry of Defense Industry will produce four types of ammunition for RPG-7V2.

Minister of Defense Industry Yavar Jamalov informed the president about the plant. President Aliyev pressed the button to launch the plant.

The plant has 10 production units, including automated mechanical processing, thermal processing, chemical grinding, explosives pressing, assembly sites, and an express laboratory.

The plant features 45 types of modern equipment made in Germany, the USA, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Bulgaria, Austria, Turkey, Ukraine and Taiwan.

The factory created 170 new jobs, with all employees trained by foreign specialists.

The staff members dealing with explosives attended special training to receive certificates. The production capacity of the plant in a single shift mode is 20,000 units of ammunition, which is enough to meet the demand of security and military services.

The president wished the staff of the plant success.