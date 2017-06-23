Baku to demand Czech Republic’s explanation over envoy’s anti-Azerbaijan remarks

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Embassy will demand explanations from the Czech Foreign Ministry regarding the anti-Azerbaijan statements made by the Czech Republic’s ambassador to Armenia, says Hikmat Hajiyev, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s spokesman.

The ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan will also be summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Hajiyev told Trend June 23.

Earlier, the Czech ambassador to Armenia made anti-Azerbaijan statements in connection with Azerbaijan’s declaring several MEPs, including the Czech politician, internationally wanted.

“If the Czech ambassador has made such statements, it contradicts the law, the norms and principles of international law,” Hajiyev said. “With such statements the Czech ambassador politicizes legal issues of criminal nature.”

“According to the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, a criminal case is filed against individuals who illegally visit the occupied Azerbaijani territories, make open calls against the country’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and constitutional foundations, collude with illegal criminal regime, and create discord on ethnic and religious grounds,” Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev added that one of those individuals is Czech citizen Jaromir Stetina.

“Abusing the MEP status, Stetina visited the occupied Azerbaijani territories and carried out such illegal activity,” he said.

Hajiyev added that the similar articles of the Criminal Code of the Czech Republic envisage 10 to 18 years of imprisonment.

“That is, if Jaromir Stetina had committed such illegal activity in the Czech Republic, he would have been severely punished,” he added. “However, the Czech authorities do nothing to prevent Stetina’s criminal actions in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.”