6 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey operation

2017-06-24 01:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Security forces have "neutralized" six PKK terrorists during an ongoing operation in southeastern Siirt province, the governor's office announced Friday, Anadolu reported.

According to a written statement from Governor Mustafa Tutulmaz, three terrorists were killed in Pervari and Eruh districts on Thursday and Friday.

The statement added that Friday's operation also left three other terrorists injured in Pervari.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU - resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.