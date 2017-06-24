Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow everything is going to be much better: Mclaren-Honda team director

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Anvar Mamedov - Trend:

Mclaren-Honda team shows low competitiveness on Baku traсk, Eric Bulie, Mclaren-Honda team director said at a press conference in Baku June 23.

"As was predicted, we demonstrated very low speed and competitiveness. We have to endeavor to improve our results", - Bulie said.

Concerning private crashes of bolides out of the track, Bulie noted that this is tire's fault.

"Tires are not warmed up enough and the track is dusty. I guess, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow everything is going to be much better", - racing director of Mclaren-Honda said.

The second free practice session of the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has kicked off in Baku.

Twenty drivers representing 10 teams are taking part in the competition.

Meanwhile, the eighth round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship – the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start today in Baku.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.

The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.