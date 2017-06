Mozambique struck by 5.8-magnitude earthquake

2017-06-24

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale occurred in 60 kilometers miles northwest the Mozambique city of Beira, the United States Geological Survey said on Saturday.

The earthquake occurred at 02.37 UTC on Saturday at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles).

No information on casualties or damage from the quake has been provided yet.