Second day of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to kick off today

2017-06-24 08:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

Second day of the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start today in Baku.

F1 first and second free practice sessions were held June 23. Qualification races will be held today after the third practice session. Also, the GP2 Series first race will be held today.

On June 25, Baku will host the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and GP2 second race.

World-famous drivers Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and others will compete for the first places.

The specially constructed street circuit will see F1 cars race around the stunning downtown area of Baku, incorporating its UNESCO-protected old city – Icheri Sheher historical-architectural reserve – as well as its modern skyline and beautiful Caspian Sea promenade.

Hermann Tilke, the architect behind most new Formula 1 tracks, designed the layout of the circuit.

The Baku City Circuit loops around the central and the most picturesque streets of Baku. When it came to selecting the perfect route for the race, the organizers decided to emphasize the panoramic view of the city.

Another interesting fact is that the cars will race in an anti-clockwise direction. Overall 30,000 spectators are expected to watch the race from grandstands located at different parts of the circuit.

The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes will be located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.