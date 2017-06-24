Uzbek president expresses condolences to Afghanistan’s Ghani

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 24

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a message to Afghanistan’s President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a message.

In the message, Mirziyoyev expressed his deep condolences to Ashraf Ghani and the whole people of Afghanistan over the numerous victims as a result of the explosion in the Helmand province’s Lashkargah city, according to the message.

As it was reported previously, 34 people were killed and about 60 got injured as a result of a car bomb attack in the Lashkargah city.

Uzbekistan condemns such inhuman terrorist attacks and once again stresses the need for international cooperation against such threats, said the Uzbek president in his message.

President Mirziyoyev also conveyed the words of support to the families and friends of the victims, wished a speedy recovery to the injured people.